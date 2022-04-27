Russia suspends natural gas deliveries to Poland, Bulgaria. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This would be the first suspension after Putin last month stated that 'unfriendly' foreign buyers will have to pay in rubles to their state-owned Gazprom instead of dollars and euros.
Poland and Bulgaria face a setback as Russia decides to suspend natural gas supplies to these two countries after they refused to pay the deliveries in Russian rubles. President Vladimir Putin's government's move to make foreign buyers pay in rubles is to make the home currency strong in the international market as it has taken a hit due to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. The conflict with Ukraine continues still.
As per an AP report, the governments of the two European Union and NATO members said Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting the gas supplies starting Wednesday.
Despite the war between Moscow and Ukraine, European Union countries have continued to purchase Russian natural gas for various services such as heating homes, generating electricity, and fuel industry. About 60% of imports from Russia are paid in euros and the remaining in dollars.
Putin's demand for payment in rubles was to bolster the Russian currency amidst the sanctions imposed upon them by the western countries due to the war with Ukraine. However, European Union leaders have decided to not comply with the rubles requirement, stating that it violated the terms of the contracts and their sanctions against Russia.
Poland's state-owned company, PGNiG has stated that Gazprom informed to halt their deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline starting Wednesday morning.
Later, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry also intimated that Bulgaria's supplies of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline would be stopped beginning Wednesday as well.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February this year, Poland has shown their support to neighboring Ukraine. The country has been a transit point for weapons that the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine.
Earlier this week, the Poland government also confirmed that they were sending tanks to Ukraine’s army. Also, on Tuesday, the Polish government announced a sanctions list targeting 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.
Notably, at present, the Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Annually, Poland receives some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas which fulfills about 45% of the country's needs.
However, Poland is confident to overcome the halt of natural gas through the Yamal pipeline.
On Tuesday, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa in an official statement said, "Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply that protect our security because we have been effectively independent of Russia for years."
"Our warehouses are 76% full. There will be gas in Polish homes," Moskwa added in a press conference.
Moskwa also pointed out that all gas needs of Poland can be met from other directions.
Moskwa added, "Thanks to infrastructure investments, such as the Baltic Pipe or connections with the other Member States, the Polish gas system, as one of the few in the European Union, is able to completely abandon supplies from Russia."
Meanwhile, in the report, Bulgaria stated that the new gas payment system created considerable risks for the country and that it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources to replace the supplies it gets from Russia.
However, Bulgaria also stated that no restrictions on domestic gas consumption would be imposed for now even though the Balkan country of 6.5 million meets over 90% of its gas needs with Russian imports.
Bulgaria who was once one of the closest allies of Moscow has also cut many old ties with Russia after a new liberal government took the power last fall and after the invasion of Ukraine. The Bulgarian government has supported sanctions against Russia and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
