Russia takes over operations at Europe's largest nuclear plant2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- Russia has taken over the operations of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest
Moving on with his plans to autonomously operate the annexed Ukrainian regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe's largest nuclear power station in southern Ukraine's Russia-annexed region of Zaporizhzhia. The power station, which is close to the front lines, has been occupied by the Russian forces since March.