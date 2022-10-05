Russia takes over operations at Europe's largest nuclear plant

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is located on the banks of the Dnieper River, only 200 kilometers from the Donbas region, a point of intense conflict between the two armies. It is one of the country's four operational nuclear power plants, having been in operation since 1984, and accounts for roughly 40% of total electricity generated by all Ukrainian NPPs and one-fifth of annual electricity production in Ukraine.

