Russia taps Soviet-era stockpiles as armored-vehicle supply dwindles
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Dec 2024, 11:42 AM IST
SummaryMoscow has stepped up efforts to refurbish old equipment, including Soviet-era tanks used as props in films, after losing an estimated 11,000 armored combat vehicles in the Ukraine war.
KYIV—When the director of Russia’s largest film studio met President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin last month, he made sure to highlight how he had supported the war effort—by handing over dozens of tanks and armored vehicles dating back to the 1950s.
