Russia Targets Much of Ukraine With Missile and Drone Barrage

Russia launched another massive airstrike at targets across Ukraine overnight, killing at least five people and wounding several others.

The barrage — from Kharkiv in the northeast to Lviv in the far west and Odesa on the Black Sea coast — was comprised of more than 50 missiles, including the ballistic Kinzhal variety, and about 500 attack drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the X platform.

Four of the deaths came in Lviv, and thousands of people lost power as a result of the strikes. Hundreds of customers were without gas in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where one person was killed, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram.

Other regions under attack included Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson.

“Moscow continues to strike homes, schools, and energy facilities — proving that destruction remains its only strategy,” Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on X.

Neighboring Poland scrambled jets in response to the Russian attack, the country’s armed forces said in a statement on X. Poland has repeatedly responded to Russian activity in western Ukraine over recent weeks.

The attacks come after an airstrike on Saturday against a railway station in the northern Sumy region injured at least 30 people. With its full-scale invasion well into its fourth year, Moscow has increased its aerial bombardments over the past weeks, with a focus on energy infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones in eight regions overnight.

Zelenskiy made a plea for “faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially on air defense, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning.” The US and Europe “must act” to make Russian President Vladimir Putin stop, he added.

With assistance from Agnieszka Barteczko.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.