At least ten people — including three children — have died after high winds tore through central Russia, Reuters reported Sunday quoting Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The ministry said eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday. 29 others were also injured at a the camping location, the Russian emergency Situations ministry added.
The strong winds and heavy rains caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach.
Storms and heavy rains have disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements in the area, and have damaged the roofs of several residential buildings and some other buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, the ministry said.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident that killed three children, the Reuters reported.
Across the wider Volga Federal District, 76 people were injured in the storm, with thousands of households losing power, the AP reported quoting the emergency services.
Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.
