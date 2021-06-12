Subscribe
Home >News >World >Russia tests Covid vaccine as nasal spray for children; to be ready by mid-Sept

Russia tests Covid vaccine as nasal spray for children; to be ready by mid-Sept

Premium
Vaccine for children: Doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from Reuters )

  • Russia has begun testing a nasal spray of its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 8-12 years
  • Russia's Gamaleya Institute said that a Covid-19 vaccine for children would be ready by 15 September

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has begun testing a nasal spray of its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 8-12 years old. Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute said that a Covid-19 vaccine for children would be ready by 15 September.

Gintsburg said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on", the TASS news agency reported.

The research group tested the Covid vaccine on children aged between eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including no increase in body temperature, Gintsburg added.

"We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray," Gintsburg said, without giving further details about the study such as how many children were involved.

The Gamaleya Centre developed Sputnik V - the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus in the world, back in August 2020. Since then, the institute has also developed Sputnik Light - a single-dose vaccine.

Meanwhile, research is underway on developing a nasal spray as an alternative to the coronavirus vaccine in India, as well.

So far, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has started the clinical trial of the BBV154, an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

