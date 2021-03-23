OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia tests one-dose 'light' version of Sputnik V shot in UAE, Ghana: Report

MOSCOW: Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 said on Tuesday they have applied for domestic approval of a single-dose "light" version, and that trials of it in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana have already begun.

The slimmed-down shot is not expected to be as effective as the original vaccine, said Arsen Kubataev, of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund marketing the vaccine abroad.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

But the outlook for it is "optimistic", he said.

RDIF has previously suggested the one-shot version of Sputnik V could be a "temporary" solution for countries with high infections rates that need to make the vaccine go further.

Sputnik Light has already been tested in smaller-scale, Phase I/II clinical trials, Kubataev said, adding that an application for approval of the vaccine based on results from these trials has now been filed.

"In parallel, we have already launched international clinical Phase III trials," he said, that will test its efficacy.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was shown to be 91.6% effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal in early February.

Around 2,000 people have already received the shot, which consists of just one of the two doses, each based on a different adenovirus vector, that make up Sputnik V proper.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Explainer: Impact of Covishield’s 4-8 week interval on India’s covid vaccination

3 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Consumer durables firms to spend upto 500 cr in summer advertising

3 min read . 06:27 PM IST
India’s current office markets across seven major cities have potential space of 284 million sq. ft. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Real estate worth $36 billion could be listed under REITs: JLL

2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
Rashmi Samant —the first Indian woman to be elected President of the Oxford Student Union—was forced to resign amidst controversy over some of her past social media posts

Oxford University probes alleged cyber bullying of Indian student

3 min read . 06:20 PM IST

Overall, Kubataev said he expects 7,000 people to take part. Interim results on the efficacy of Sputnik Light can be expected in June.

Moscow has said its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had received both shots of the vaccine and that he would get vaccinated on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout