Russia threatens retaliation after Ukraine’s ATACMS missile strikes in Kursk border region

In response to Ukraine's recent missile strikes using US-supplied ATACMS, Russia's Defence Ministry announced retaliatory measures. Ukraine targeted military units in the Kursk region, resulting in damage and casualties. Tensions rise as Russia warns the West of direct involvement in the conflict

Written By Riya R Alex
Published26 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear attack as a response to attacks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear attack as a response to attacks.(via REUTERS)

The Defence Ministry of Russia has said that they are planning a response to the recent attacks of Ukraine using US-supplied ATACMS missiles on air defence units in the Kursk border region in the country.

“In the last three days, the AFU carried out two strikes at objects in the Kursk region by long-range Western-made weaponry,” reported Bloomberg, citing the ministry's statement on Telegram while referring to Ukraine’s armed forces. “Retaliatory measures are being prepared," it added.

On Saturday, Ukraine fired five US-made long-range missiles targeting an S-400 battalion close to Lotarevka, northwest of Kursk, the report said, citing the Defence Ministry of Russia. The two missiles hit their targets, destroying a radar and leading to casualties.

Also Read | Germany draws up list of bunkers amid growing concerns about a Russian attack

Ukraine launched eight ATACMS missiles in the Kursk-Vostochny airfield on Monday. Around seven people were shot down by air defences, whereas one had hit the target, the report said.

The Russian forces launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile called Oreshnik last week. This experimental missile was launched in Dnipro in Ukraine as a response to Ukraine's first known use of long-range weapons provided by the West to target the territory of Russia.

Also Read | Germany prepares for potential war with Russia: Secret ‘Operations Plan Germany’

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the defence forces may use the new missile again.

This move came after a week of escalation that saw Putin lower the threshold for a nuclear attack as a response to attacks and said that Ukraine had struck deep inside Russia with ATACMS missiles, reported Reuters.

Also Read | World War III officially here…: Ukraine ex-commander claims

For months, Russia has been warning the West that if the US allowed Ukraine to fire missiles from the US, Britain and France deep into its territory, Russia would consider these NATO members to be involved in the war directly, the report said.

Ukraine also used Storm Shadow missiles made in the UK to attack Russian targets.

The US and UK allowed strikes in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops to fight Ukraine, the Bloomberg report said, citing officials from both governments.

On Tuesday, the Ukraine Air Force claimed that Russia had launched 188 Shahed drones overnight and four Iskander-type ballistic missiles, the report said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldRussia threatens retaliation after Ukraine’s ATACMS missile strikes in Kursk border region

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.