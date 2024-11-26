In response to Ukraine's recent missile strikes using US-supplied ATACMS, Russia's Defence Ministry announced retaliatory measures. Ukraine targeted military units in the Kursk region, resulting in damage and casualties. Tensions rise as Russia warns the West of direct involvement in the conflict

The Defence Ministry of Russia has said that they are planning a response to the recent attacks of Ukraine using US-supplied ATACMS missiles on air defence units in the Kursk border region in the country.

“In the last three days, the AFU carried out two strikes at objects in the Kursk region by long-range Western-made weaponry," reported Bloomberg, citing the ministry's statement on Telegram while referring to Ukraine’s armed forces. “Retaliatory measures are being prepared," it added.

On Saturday, Ukraine fired five US-made long-range missiles targeting an S-400 battalion close to Lotarevka, northwest of Kursk, the report said, citing the Defence Ministry of Russia. The two missiles hit their targets, destroying a radar and leading to casualties.

Ukraine launched eight ATACMS missiles in the Kursk-Vostochny airfield on Monday. Around seven people were shot down by air defences, whereas one had hit the target, the report said.

The Russian forces launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile called Oreshnik last week. This experimental missile was launched in Dnipro in Ukraine as a response to Ukraine's first known use of long-range weapons provided by the West to target the territory of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the defence forces may use the new missile again.

This move came after a week of escalation that saw Putin lower the threshold for a nuclear attack as a response to attacks and said that Ukraine had struck deep inside Russia with ATACMS missiles, reported Reuters.

For months, Russia has been warning the West that if the US allowed Ukraine to fire missiles from the US, Britain and France deep into its territory, Russia would consider these NATO members to be involved in the war directly, the report said.

Ukraine also used Storm Shadow missiles made in the UK to attack Russian targets.

The US and UK allowed strikes in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops to fight Ukraine, the Bloomberg report said, citing officials from both governments.