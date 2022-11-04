Russia threatens to shoot soldiers who desert Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia threatens to shoot soldiers who desert Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine2 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters
Amid the Ukraine war situation, Russia is deploying ‘barrier troops’ that is threatening to shoot retreating soldiers due to 'low morale' and reluctance to fight, UK's defence ministry commented.
“Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying “barrier troops" or “blocking units," UK's defence ministry said.
It further cited, “Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorizing shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given."
Generals also likely wanted to maintain defensive positions to the death, UK said.
The UK has consistently maintained that it along with its allies condemn the Russian government’s unprovoked and premeditated invasion of Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Group of Seven condemned Russia’s recent move to “terrorize" Ukraine’s civilian population with ongoing, “indiscriminate" attacks against energy and water facilities that have left much of the nation in the dark.
Those strikes “constitute war crimes, and we reiterate our determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity," G-7 foreign ministers said in a statement following their meeting in Muenster, Germany.
The statement also condemned “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" by the Kremlin. “Any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences," the G-7 said, without laying out specific steps. The group reiterated a call to Belarus “to stop enabling Russia’s war" and said the Belarusian regime risks “overwhelming additional costs."
The G7 has further agreed to coordinate assistance in repairing, restoring and protecting Ukraine’s energy and water facilities, which have been under a month of attacks from Kremlin troops.
In the statement it said, the G-7 foreign ministers said they have established a “coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure."
Strengthening Ukraine’s “civilian resilience" will be a focus of an international conference in Paris planned for Dec. 13, they said, adding that the group “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
