Russia to add new hypersonic missile 'early Jan', to increase army to 1.5 mn1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Putin said Russia will continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of nuclear forces
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the addition of new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles to the navy, a weapons Moscow has recently developed