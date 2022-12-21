Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the addition of new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles to the navy, a weapons Moscow has recently developed

"Beginning January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said during a meeting with his country's high-ranking officers amid the Ukraine military offensive.

The president further adds Russia will continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of nuclear forces against the backdrop of Moscow's offensive in Western-backed Ukraine.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," Putin said during a televised meeting with his country's high-ranking officers.

He added that Russia will also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad"

Putin said Russia's defence ministry needed to take on board criticism of its actions during what he called Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that a recent mobilisation drive had highlighted certain problems.

Nearly ten months into the fighting, Russia has faced a series of humiliating setbacks on the ground in Ukraine.

The Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that Russian servicemen in Ukraine are fighting "the combined forces of the West" there.