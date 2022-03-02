Russia said it will probe into the death of the 21-year-old Indian student who died during the shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday. Following the death of the fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, the Centre urged the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in the conflict zone.

The deceased student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar hailed from Chalageri in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said on Wednesday, "I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy."

"Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict...and a proper investigation of this unfortunate incident," Alipov said at a media briefing.

On Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Naveen's body has been identified and taken to a morgue in the university and that Indian authorities are in touch with the local administration in Kharkiv to bring back the mortal remains.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy some groceries and was on a line at a shop when he was hit, Shringla said, adding the circumstances are not absolutely clear.

India is carrying out a massive evacuation mission to bring back the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

