Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:18 AM IST
TALLINN( ESTONIA) : Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus' borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
