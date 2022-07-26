Home / News / World / Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024'
Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024'
2 min read.05:33 PM ISTAgencies
‘Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made,’ Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Putin in comments released by the Kremlin
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station "after 2024", the newly-appointed chief of Moscow's space agency told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Putin in comments released by the Kremlin.
This decision comes at a time the Kremlin's war with Ukraine has isolated Russia in terms of trade and financially. Western sanctions imposed on Russia following the special military operation launched by Putin on Ukraine has triggered speculations of of another world war. Albeit the real implications of the sanctions seems to have wearied off from the Western premediated script.
The International Space Station (ISS) is the largest modular space station currently in low Earth orbit. It is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).
War with Ukraine
On their war front with east European country Ukraine, Russia targeted their Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes on Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country's southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.
The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.
Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated" by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.
“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever," Kirill Stremousov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
The developments came as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a counteroffensive in the south.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a key threat" that is limiting its Black Sea Fleet.
Russian forces continued to launch strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the northeast, and the surrounding region.
Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday, damaging a car dealership.
“The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects — hospitals, schools, movie theaters," Syniehubov told Ukrainian television. “Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid, so we’re urging people to avoid mass gatherings."
Sanctions against Russia
In the latest development Britain said on Tuesday it had sanctioned Kremlin-imposed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine as well as 29 regional governors across Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of the former Soviet republic.
The 42 new designations added to Britain's Russia sanctions also included Russia's minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March.
The 42 new designations added to Britain's Russia sanctions also included Russia's minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March.