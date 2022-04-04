Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, TASS quotes PM

Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, TASS quotes PM

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Reuters

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!