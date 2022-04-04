This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, TASS quotes PM
1 min read.04 Apr 2022Reuters
Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow
Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.
Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow.