Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, TASS quotes PM

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia plans to end its ban on flights to and from 52 countries after April 9 as Moscow continues to lift COVID-19 related restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, according to news agency TASS.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other 'friendly countries', Mishustin said, referring to nations which did not join the latest wave of western sanctions on Moscow. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}