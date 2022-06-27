Russia to spend $14.5 bn to boost local aircraft production amid sanctions

Russia is preparing to mass produce the MS-21 medium-haul aircraft, which also has some foreign components. It also expects to begin building a small number of Soviet-designed Tu-214

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Reuters

The Russian aviation industry has been in crisis since the West imposed sanctions after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, banning Russian airlines from flying to destinations in Europe, US, and other countries