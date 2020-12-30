OPEN APP
Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V
The Russian vaccine is based on a well-researched human adenoviral vector platform, RDIF CEO said (REUTERS)

Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 09:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point, RDIF claimed

Russia said on Wednesday that it would supply 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered against novel coronavirus, to Bolivia. "The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and the Health Supply Centre (Central de Abastecimiento y Suministros de Salud, CEASS) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia announce the agreement to supply the country with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V," the official statement read.

The agreement was signed in a video-conference. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, the president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca Céspedes, the vice president of Bolivia, Vladimir Belinskiy, deputy director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund were present among others.

The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point analysis of Russian Phase III clinical trials data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose to volunteers, the statement added. The vaccine is based on a reliable, safe and well-researched human adenoviral vector platform. The cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets. The production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, enables the vaccine to be easily distributed to international markets, the release added.

"The Russian vaccine is based on a well-researched human adenoviral vector platform which has proven to be safe, with no long-term adverse effects in more than 250 clinical trials over decades," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF.

"The safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine will protect more than 20% of Bolivia's population," he added.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

