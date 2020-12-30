Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V

Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 09:57 PM IST
- The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point, RDIF claimed
Russia said on Wednesday that it would supply 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered against novel coronavirus, to Bolivia. "The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and the Health Supply Centre (Central de Abastecimiento y Suministros de Salud, CEASS) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia announce the agreement to supply the country with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V," the official statement read.
The agreement was signed in a video-conference. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, the president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca Céspedes, the vice president of Bolivia, Vladimir Belinskiy, deputy director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund were present among others.
Border talks with China yet to make progress: Rajnath1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more4 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-192 min read . 10:21 PM IST
The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point analysis of Russian Phase III clinical trials data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose to volunteers, the statement added. The vaccine is based on a reliable, safe and well-researched human adenoviral vector platform. The cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets. The production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, enables the vaccine to be easily distributed to international markets, the release added.
"The Russian vaccine is based on a well-researched human adenoviral vector platform which has proven to be safe, with no long-term adverse effects in more than 250 clinical trials over decades," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF.
"The safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine will protect more than 20% of Bolivia's population," he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.