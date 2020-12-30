Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V
The Russian vaccine is based on a well-researched human adenoviral vector platform, RDIF CEO said

Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point, RDIF claimed

Russia said on Wednesday that it would supply 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered against novel coronavirus, to Bolivia. "The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and the Health Supply Centre (Central de Abastecimiento y Suministros de Salud, CEASS) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia announce the agreement to supply the country with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V," the official statement read.

Russia said on Wednesday that it would supply 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered against novel coronavirus, to Bolivia. "The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and the Health Supply Centre (Central de Abastecimiento y Suministros de Salud, CEASS) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia announce the agreement to supply the country with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V," the official statement read.

The agreement was signed in a video-conference. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, the president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca Céspedes, the vice president of Bolivia, Vladimir Belinskiy, deputy director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund were present among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Border talks with China yet to make progress: Rajnath

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST

COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST

Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

4 min read . 10:26 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . 10:21 PM IST

The agreement was signed in a video-conference. Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, the president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca Céspedes, the vice president of Bolivia, Vladimir Belinskiy, deputy director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund were present among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Border talks with China yet to make progress: Rajnath

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST

COVID-19: 6,268 new cases in Kerala, 5,707 people recovered

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST

Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

4 min read . 10:26 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 of their contacts test positive for Covid-19

2 min read . 10:21 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point analysis of Russian Phase III clinical trials data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose to volunteers, the statement added. The vaccine is based on a reliable, safe and well-researched human adenoviral vector platform. The cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets. The production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, enables the vaccine to be easily distributed to international markets, the release added.

"The Russian vaccine is based on a well-researched human adenoviral vector platform which has proven to be safe, with no long-term adverse effects in more than 250 clinical trials over decades," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF.

"The safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine will protect more than 20% of Bolivia's population," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.