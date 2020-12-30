Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V

The efficacy of the vaccine is 91.4% according to the results of the third and final control point analysis of Russian Phase III clinical trials data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose to volunteers, the statement added. The vaccine is based on a reliable, safe and well-researched human adenoviral vector platform. The cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets. The production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, enables the vaccine to be easily distributed to international markets, the release added.