Russia turns Mariupol’s steel mills from battle zone to spoils of war
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
SummaryMoscow’s patronage enriches a Kremlin-friendly warlord from Chechnya by letting him plunder a big metals plant.
Mariupol became an emblem of Russia’s destruction early in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Now the ruined port city is war bounty, enriching allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
