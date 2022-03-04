Meanwhile, the two sides met after the fall of the first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, with Putin apparently unwilling to heed a global clamour for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week. Putin again said Russia was rooting out "neo-Nazis", adding during the televised opening of a national security council meeting that he “will never give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people."

