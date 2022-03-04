This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine war: Amid the ongoing fight intensifying, Russia and Ukraine agreed Thursday to create humanitarian corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's advance was "going to plan" and to schedule.
The agreement was the only tangible progress from a second round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv, according to an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it was not immediately clear how they would work, according to AFP report. A Russian negotiator, nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, confirmed the initiative and said it would be implemented soon, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, the two sides met after the fall of the first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, with Putin apparently unwilling to heed a global clamour for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week. Putin again said Russia was rooting out "neo-Nazis", adding during the televised opening of a national security council meeting that he “will never give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people."
He earlier told French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow "intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," according to a Kremlin account of their call.
Additionally, the EU has offered fighter jets already, and a source in Berlin said the German government was planning to deliver another 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc agreed further to approve temporary protection for all refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine -- numbered by the United Nations at more than one million.
At the talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border, both sides shook hands across a table at the outset. A first round of talks on Monday also yielded no breakthrough, and Kyiv says it will not accept any Russian "ultimatums". The invasion, now in its eighth day, has turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy, sports and culture.
