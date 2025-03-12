Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: Will Putin accept Donald Trump’s proposal? Will this war end soon? What we know so far

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: In a significant turnaround in US-Ukraine relations, Kyiv said it was ready to accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia. Now, “the ball is in Russia's court”, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The development came after high-stakes talks in Saudi Arabia.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,” read a joint statement by Ukraine and the US.

Around a week ago, US President Donald Trump directed a “pause” to US assistance to Ukraine as he sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia. This was soon after the two leaders had a disastrous Oval Office meeting.

Here's a deep dive into the ceasefire proposal: What does it do? How did Donald Trump orchestrate it? Will this end the Russia-Ukraine war?

The US and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a 30-day halt in the conflict, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion three years ago.

Russia-Ukraine war: When will a ceasefire be imposed? The United States must first work to persuade Russia. In the statement, the US and Ukraine acknowledged that the terms of any ceasefire would be subject to Russia’s approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to respond to the ceasefire proposal. However, he may have little incentive to abide by it. The ceasefire may be imposed only if both parties—Russia and Ukraine—agree to it.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine agreed to “immediate negotiations” with Russia, and now, the “ball” is in Moscow's court to accept the ceasefire.

“We'll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope they'll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court,” Rubio said. “If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here,” Rubio said of Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine joint statement on March 11 read, “The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace. The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.”

Will Russia accept ceasefire? The New York Times (NYT) reported that there has been no public indication that Russia would accept an unconditional, monthlong cease-fire.

Putin earlier signalled that he would demand concessions — such as ruling out membership in NATO for Ukraine — before agreeing to any halt in the war.

During his annual news conference in December, Putin suggested that a ceasefire would give Ukrainian forces an opportunity to replenish and train their personnel.

“We do not need a truce,” he was quoted by NYT as saying. “We need peace, a long-term and lasting peace," Putin had reportedly said.

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end now? A ceasefire is believed to be a step towards ending the war. However, it's not an easy and quick task. The ceasefire in the Gaza war is an example. Though the phased ceasefire has led to the release of Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the war continues unabated.

US government official Rubio said a ceasefire would pave the way for immediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end more than three years of fighting.

How did the US convince Ukraine to a ceasefire? The US promised to "immediately" lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume military aid to Ukraine as the European country agreed to the 30-day ceasefire.

Rubio said the US would immediately resume military assistance and intelligence sharing it had cut off to pressure its wartime partner following a disastrous February 28 meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump to speak with Putin? In Washington, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to welcome Zelensky back to the White House and that he may speak to President Vladimir Putin this week.