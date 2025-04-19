Russia, Ukraine confirm largest prisoner swap as Putin declares Easter ceasefire

In a significant development on Saturday (April 19), Russia and Ukraine confirmed a large-scale prisoner exchange, marking the biggest swap since Russia's full-scale invasion began over three years ago.

Advertisement

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, 246 Russian service members were returned from Ukrainian-controlled territory. In return, Ukraine received 277 of its personnel.

“Another 277 Ukrainian warriors have returned home from Russian captivity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We remember every one of our people, and we must bring them all back.”

Wounded prisoners prioritised Russia also stated that the exchange included 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war, transferred “as a gesture of goodwill” in exchange for 15 injured Russian soldiers requiring urgent medical attention.

Putin declares Easter ceasefire Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire, citing humanitarian reasons. The Kremlin said the ceasefire would begin at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday and last until midnight on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement

“We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example,” Putin said during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, a video of which was released by the Kremlin. “At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy.”

Read More

Zelensky calls ceasefire a charade Ukrainian President Zelensky criticized the ceasefire, accusing Russia of hypocrisy. “Air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine,” he wrote on X. “Shahed drones in our skies reveal Putin’s true attitude toward Easter and toward human life.”

Also Read | Keir Starmer holds productive talks with Trump on UK-US trade deal

Developments amid Trump's tough talk



The developments followed remarks from US President Donald Trump on Friday, who said peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were “coming to a head.” He stressed that neither side was “playing” him in his diplomatic push to end the war. Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier warned of a tougher stance, saying the US might “move on” from peace negotiations if tangible progress isn’t seen soon. “This isn’t going to go on forever,” he said.

Trump had previously boasted that he could end the war within 24 hours if he were in charge, a claim he later clarified as sarcastic. Despite this, the President reiterated his commitment to finding a diplomatic solution while expressing frustration with the drawn-out conflict.