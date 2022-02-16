Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Russia Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden says attack still possible

Russia Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden says attack still possible

Ukraine Russia conflict: Reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States.
1 min read . 06:12 AM IST Reuters

  • Russia Ukraine conflict: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility

Russia Ukraine conflict: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility and reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States.

"We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility," Biden said in nationally televised remarks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

