US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced "severe" economic sanctions to make President Vladimir Putin a "pariah" for invading Ukraine, but conceded there was a lack of Western unity for enacting an even tougher measure.
Biden confirmed that for now there was no attempt to put sanctions directly on Putin, who is widely reported to have amassed a huge, secret fortune during his two decades in power.
Ukraine pleaded for yanking Russia from SWIFT on Thursday, but Biden said that the Western coalition could not come to an agreement.
25 Feb 2022, 06:08:42 AM IST
U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on condemning Russia
The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and require Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw, but the measure is set to fail because Moscow can cast a veto.
25 Feb 2022, 06:08:42 AM IST
Japan says it will deal with oil release from reserves in cooperation with IEA, other nations
Japan said on Friday it will appropriately deal with oil release from national reserves in cooperation with the International Energy Agency and relevant countries, after Russia's attack on Ukraine fueled fears about disruption to global energy supply.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!