Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russia shells Kharkiv as pressure on Moscow bites

Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as it pressed on with its invasion Tuesday, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup.
After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough Monday, Russia continued to target residential areas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a global ban on Russian planes and ships.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier outlined Moscow's demands for ending the invasion, including recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and Ukraine's demilitarisation.
01 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Oil Keeps Rising Even as U.S. Mulls Strategic Reserves Release
Oil pushed higher as investors tried to figure out whether a possible release of strategic crude reserves by the U.S. and its allies could do much to curb a dramatic surge in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Futures in New York rose around 1% in Asia after surging 4.5% Monday as sanctions on Russia rippled through the market. Banks are stopping commodity financing and buyers are shunning the nation’s flagship Urals crude, with some looking to the Middle East for extra barrels. The U.S. and others are considering a release of 60 million barrels, according to people familiar, which would be equivalent to less than six days of Russian production.
01 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv
A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 40 miles was spotted Monday by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults.
Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy -- which had been massing since Sunday -- had mushroomed to more than 40 miles of military vehicles.
01 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Taiwan to follow SWIFT move, sends medical aid to Ukraine
Taiwan will join moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system and has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to show support for the international "democratic camp", the government said on Tuesday.
01 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion
The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."