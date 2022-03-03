Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Amazon CEO pledges logistics support for Ukraine

Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.
03 Mar 2022, 08:43:17 AM IST
Amazon CEO pledges logistics, cybersecurity support for Ukraine
Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation." Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.
03 Mar 2022, 08:42:22 AM IST
Netflix pauses all its future projects, acquisitions from Russia
Streaming giant Netflix will no longer come up with Russian content.
Due to Russia's military operations in Ukraine, Netflix has decided to pause all future projects and acquisitions from President Vladimir Putin-led country, Variety reported.
The streamer had four Russian originals in the pipeline, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk which was shooting and has been put on hold. The 1990's set series was Netflix's second original series filming in Russia, following 'Anna K which wrapped last year.'
03 Mar 2022, 08:01:13 AM IST
Foreign investors stuck
Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.
03 Mar 2022, 08:01:13 AM IST
EU, US impose new sanctions on Belarus
The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion.
03 Mar 2022, 08:01:13 AM IST
Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war.
03 Mar 2022, 08:01:13 AM IST
8 lakhs 70 thousand people
More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania.
03 Mar 2022, 08:01:13 AM IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.
