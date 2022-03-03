Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: EU, US impose new sanctions on Belarus

Ukrainian soldiers check people's identity cards as they flee their neighborhoods, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint

Russia Ukraine conflict updates: A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.

 

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.

03 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST Foreign investors stuck

Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

03 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST EU, US impose new sanctions on Belarus

The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion.

03 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war.

03 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST 8 lakhs 70 thousand people

More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania.

03 Mar 2022, 08:01 AM IST Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

