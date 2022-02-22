Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: US slams Russian peacekeepers as 'nonsense'

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of a fullscale invasion. The area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.
22 Feb 2022, 08:31:28 AM IST
Indian stock markets likely to see heavy losses as Ukraine crisis escalates
Global equities slumped today while oil jumped to a seven-year high after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Read more here
22 Feb 2022, 08:30:09 AM IST
U.S. slams Russian peacekeepers in Ukraine as 'nonsense'
The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.
22 Feb 2022, 08:14:04 AM IST
Clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Blinken
Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" as “independent," US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
22 Feb 2022, 07:53:35 AM IST
US AMBASSADOR TO UN
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N. SAYS RUSSIAN PROXIES HAVE ALREADY 'DRAMATICALLY' INCREASED SHELLING AND ARTILLERY FIRE OVER THE WEEKEND.
22 Feb 2022, 06:48:07 AM IST
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting
The decision-making body of the United Nations, the UN Security Council, will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night at 9 p.m. New York time. The session will be open, meaning people will be allowed to listen in on the discussion. Expect a lively debate but not much more.
22 Feb 2022, 06:46:52 AM IST
Ukraine president to nation: ‘We are not afraid of anyone’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything."
He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.
22 Feb 2022, 06:46:53 AM IST
Price of WTI crude oil up 3% as Ukraine crisis intensifies
New York's West Texas Intermediate crude contract rose more than three percent on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.
