Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: US slams Russian peacekeepers as 'nonsense'
Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the U.S. has moved to impose sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of a fullscale invasion. The area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.
Global equities slumped today while oil jumped to a seven-year high after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Read more here
The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.
Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" as “independent," US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N. SAYS RUSSIAN PROXIES HAVE ALREADY 'DRAMATICALLY' INCREASED SHELLING AND ARTILLERY FIRE OVER THE WEEKEND.
The decision-making body of the United Nations, the UN Security Council, will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night at 9 p.m. New York time. The session will be open, meaning people will be allowed to listen in on the discussion. Expect a lively debate but not much more.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything."
He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.
