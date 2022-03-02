Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Biden says US stands with the Ukrainian people

Vladimir Putin “badly miscalculated" with his invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, calling the Russian leader a “dictator" and warning that the war will leave his country weaker.
In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Biden asked the audience for his speech to stand. Many lawmakers and guests held Ukrainian flags.
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Gennady Gatilov said Moscow sees no desire on the part of Ukraine to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems.
G7 will impose further sanctions on Russia including seeking to freeze and seize assets of Russian elites.
Ban on Russian use of U.S. airspace will be in place by end of Wednesday
The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all U.S. airspace will be fully in effect by the end of Wednesday.
The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russia citizen. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights that will "effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the department said.
Biden Bans Russian Aircraft in U.S. Skies in Response to Ukraine
President Joe Biden is closing U.S. airspace to Russian aircraft, joining most European nations and Canada in response to the invasion of Ukraine, he said in his State of the Union address.
“Tonight I’m announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said Tuesday night to bipartisan applause before Congress.
Biden says US will release 30 mn oil barrels from strategic reserve
The United States will release 30 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an international effort to stabilize the market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict
Brent crude broke above $110 a barrel on Wednesday and WTI was up more than five percent as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to fan fears over supplies of the crucial commodity from the resource-rich region.
