Fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine were further heightened late Wednesday when the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off Ukrainian “aggression."
The Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate plea for peace.
As world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would cast the die and order troops deeper into Ukraine, they worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.
24 Feb 2022, 08:32:14 AM IST
Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine
24 Feb 2022, 08:31:59 AM IST
UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'
24 Feb 2022, 08:00:51 AM IST
Japan considers joining U.S. to release additional oil reserves - Kyodo
Japan is considering joining the United States to release its national oil reserves in preparation for possible turmoil in Ukraine, Kyodo news reported on Thursday without citing sources.
24 Feb 2022, 07:57:53 AM IST
US warns Putin of ‘significant consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin will face “significant consequences" if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning.
24 Feb 2022, 07:57:53 AM IST
Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
Separatists in Ukraine asked Moscow to help repel "aggression" on Wednesday and explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk as the United States warned everything is in place for a major attack by Russia on its neighbor.
24 Feb 2022, 07:57:53 AM IST
Ukraine says civilian flights in its airspace are restricted
Flights of civilian aircraft in Ukraine's airspace are "restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a notice to airmen issued at 0156 GMT on Thursday.
