Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Livemint

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russia evacuated its embassy in Kyiv and marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, a holiday high in national symbolism. Along the Kremlin wall, soldiers put red carnations on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while Putin honored the memory of the ones who died in past wars.Russia's 

Fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine were further heightened late Wednesday when the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off Ukrainian “aggression."

 

The Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate plea for peace.

 

As world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would cast the die and order troops deeper into Ukraine, they worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion.

24 Feb 2022, 08:32 AM IST 'Military operation' in Ukraine: AFP

Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine

24 Feb 2022, 08:31 AM IST UN chief tells Putin

UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'

24 Feb 2022, 08:00 AM IST Japan considers joining U.S. to release additional oil reserves - Kyodo

Japan is considering joining the United States to release its national oil reserves in preparation for possible turmoil in Ukraine, Kyodo news reported on Thursday without citing sources.

24 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM IST US warns Putin of ‘significant consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will face “significant consequences" if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning.

24 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM IST Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready

Separatists in Ukraine asked Moscow to help repel "aggression" on Wednesday and explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk as the United States warned everything is in place for a major attack by Russia on its neighbor.

24 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM IST Ukraine says civilian flights in its airspace are restricted

Flights of civilian aircraft in Ukraine's airspace are "restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a notice to airmen issued at 0156 GMT on Thursday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!