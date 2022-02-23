Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: West unveils sanctions, more ready if Putin invades

A man attends a rally to protest after Moscow's decision to formally recognise two Russian-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent at the industrial city of Mariupol, located about 20 kilometers from the rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.