On Friday evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of Kyiv, as families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare petrol bombs to defend Ukraine's capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow leadership and negotiate peace.
Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media.
Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote.
26 Feb 2022, 10:33 AM IST
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ''stand firm''
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm" against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here."
Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools. There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which U.S. officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate objective.
26 Feb 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Ukrainian and Russian forces fight over capital Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said early Saturday, only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow would attempt to take Kyiv before dawn.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.
26 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Momentum grows to ban Russia from SWIFT payment system
Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
26 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine
An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.
The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.
26 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Russia, Ukraine Ratings Put on Review for Downgrade by Moody’s
Russia’s credit rating was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings, which joined Fitch Ratings in downgrading Ukraine amid an escalation of conflict in the region.
S&P lowered Russia to BB+, below investment grade, from BBB- late Friday and warned of further cuts, citing the “strong" international sanctions slapped on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. S&P also lowered Ukraine to B- from B.
26 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Ukraine military says it repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base
Russian troops attacked an army base located on a main avenue in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said early on Saturday.
Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.