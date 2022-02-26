President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a move to show of unity has released a self-made shot video from central Kyiv amidst the rumours of him fleeing the capital city of Kyiv amid the Russian aggression.

“We are here.We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine." This is the title of the video posted on Facebook posted by the President of Ukraine as the russian forces are trying to enter the capital

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," Zelensky said, standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building.

Deep respect to President @ZelenskyyUa and the brave people of #Ukraine



The spirit of a free and democratic #Ukraine is strong. pic.twitter.com/vOIZA3FoYE — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 25, 2022

Good evening everyone! Leader of the faction is here. Head of the president’s administration is here. Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here. (Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The President is here," said Zelensky, pointing to the various men around him as he spoke, ending with himself.

“We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!"

The rest of the group chimed in: "Glory to heroes!"

Meanwhile,amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia's diplomacy takes place at the barrel of a gun and termed it "not real diplomacy."

"Moscow engaged in a pretence of diplomacy that was before the invasion started. Now we see Moscow suggesting that diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun or as Moscow's rocket, mortars target the Ukrainian people, this is not real diplomacy," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during the press briefing.

Price highlighted that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly reached out to US President Joe Biden.

"We and our Allies have called for a real diplomatic solution from day one, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly reached out to President Putin but his outstretched hand at every turn was met by silence and now bombs," Price said.

"If President Vladimir Putin is serious about diplomacy, he knows what he can do. He should immediately stop bombing campaign against civilians, order withdrawal of his forces from Ukraine and indicate very clearly to the world that Moscow is prepared to de-escalate. We've not seen any indication that Putin is willing to de-escalate," he said.

Talking about US's strategic partnership with India, Price said, "We've a broad strategic partnership with India, share values. India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we've with Russia which is okay. What we've asked every country is to use that leverage in a constructive way."

*With inputs from agencies

