Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station

A general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine in this June 12, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer (UKRAINE - Tags: ENERGY)

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Russia Ukraine LIVE: The US fossil fuel industry’s top lobbying group is calling on the Biden administration to create policies that would encourage oil and gas companies to ramp up production.