Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station

A general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine in this June 12, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer (UKRAINE - Tags: ENERGY)
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST Livemint

Russia Ukraine LIVE: The US fossil fuel industry’s top lobbying group is calling on the Biden administration to create policies that would encourage oil and gas companies to ramp up production.

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, was on fire after a Russian attack, the mayor of a nearby town said. Firefighters could not battle the blaze because they were being fired upon by Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian atomic energy ministry.

 

Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago.

 

The United States and Britain announced sanctions on more Russian oligarchs, and more Western companies including Nike and IKEA closed operations in Russia

04 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST Nike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions

04 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST Russia-Ukraine conflict: Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised

An Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine, a few days after an Indian student lost his life in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh revealed the information at Poland's Rzeszow airport on Thursday.

04 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST IAEA warns of 'severe danger' if Ukrainian nuclear reactors hit

The UN's atomic watchdog urged Russian forces to stop attacking a Ukrainian nuclear power plant on Friday, warning of "severe danger" if the reactors were hit.

"IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted.

04 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST Legal status to Ukrainians

Washington: The Department of Homeland Security will grant temporary legal status to Ukrainians living in the US.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that Temporary Protected Status would be extended for 18 months.

