Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face talks: 10 updates

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to resume face-to-face peace talks today, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he hoped they would bring peace "without delay". The new talks are set to start in Turkey on either today or tomorrow. Several previous rounds of peace talks have failed to halt the fighting or overcome fundamental disagreements about Kyiv's alignment with the West and Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territory. Neither intense diplomacy nor steadily mounting sanctions have persuaded Putin to halt the war.

