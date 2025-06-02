Russia, Ukraine set for round 2 of peace talks in Turkey; US warns Putin ‘is preparing for more war’ | Top 10 points

Russia and Ukraine are due to sit down for peace talks on Monday in Turkey's Istanbul for their second round of direct peace talks since 2022, a day after 40 Russian planes were destroyed by a Ukrainian drone attack. Meanwhile, Moscow also pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is stalling at the peace table while preparing a new military offensive in Ukraine, two senior US senators warned Sunday, arguing that the next two weeks could shape the future of a war that has already smashed cities, displaced millions and redrawn Europe’s security map, an AP report said.

The first round of talks on May 16 yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war but no sign of peace - or even a ceasefire as both sides merely set out their own opening negotiating positions, a Reuters report said.