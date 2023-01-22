Russia, Ukraine slam West: One warns of 'global war', one blames 'indecision'2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of parliament - warned that the United States and NATO's support of Ukraine is leading the world to a 'terrible war'
Russia-Ukraine war updates: The battle between Russia and Ukraine that will complete a year of bringing utter chaos, recession to a world recovering from the economic after effects of a Covid-induced pandemic in February, has now taken a turn.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×