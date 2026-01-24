Russia, Ukraine, US to continue peace talks as Kyiv reels under ‘massive enemy attack’ — what we know so far

Ukraine, Russia and the United States will continue their talks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to discuss a plan to end Russia’s nearly four-year full-scale invasion.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the direct talks, which commenced on Friday, were part of efforts "to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.”

The discussions were being held as Russia continued to pound Kyiv with missiles and drone strikes.

Ukraine, Russia, US talks in Abu Dhabi Officials from the Trump administration simultaneously met with negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia on Friday. The three-way talks will continue on Saturday.

It’s still unclear how the talks will unfold, even as many obstacles to peace remain; some see it as a sign that the parties are making headway in closing a deal.

Speaking in his evening address to the nation late Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks reported to him “almost every hour."

“They are discussing the parameters for ending the war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "Now, they should at least get some answers from Russia, and the most important thing is that Russia should be ready to end this war, which it itself started,” he added.

He added that it was too early to draw conclusions about Friday's talks and he would see how they go on Saturday. "It’s not just about Ukraine’s desire to end this war and achieve full security — it’s also about Russia somehow developing a similar desire,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Just hours before the three-way talks began, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a Ukraine settlement with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during marathon overnight talks.

The Kremlin insisted that to reach a peace deal, Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but has not fully captured.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting with Trump on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, that while the future status of land in eastern Ukraine currently occupied by Russia remains unresolved, the peace proposals are “nearly ready.”

He also reiterated his openness to establishing a free trade zone under Ukraine’s control in the country’s east, adding that he discussed the proposal with Trump. “I think it will be positive for our business," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.

Russian strikes kill one, wound 15 in Ukraine Russian strikes killed one person and injured at least 15 others in Ukraine's capital and the northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, authorities said early Saturday.

The country was under an air raid alert with military authorities in Kyiv warning of drones and ballistic missiles.

"Kyiv is under a massive enemy attack. Do not leave shelters!" Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram, adding that several non-residential buildings had been hit.