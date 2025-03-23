Ukraine and Russia reached a preliminary agreement on a limited ceasefire on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump spoke with the leaders of both countries. However, it is still unclear when the ceasefire will take effect and which targets will be excluded from the agreement.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his unwavering support for Russia’s war in Ukraine during a meeting with a top Russian security official in Pyongyang, North Korean state media said Saturday, as reported by AP.

2. On Friday, a meeting took place between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, following a South Korean intelligence report from late February. The report suggested that North Korea had likely sent additional troops to Russia after its forces sustained heavy casualties in the Russia-Ukraine war, reported the Associated Press.

3. Russia launched an overnight attack on Kyiv, injuring at least seven people and causing fires in high-rise apartment buildings and across the city, according to Ukrainian officials on Sunday morning. Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the assault as a "massive enemy drone attack" in a post on the Telegram messaging app. He confirmed that seven residents of Kyiv were injured, with one being hospitalized.

4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Satruday said that he had visited troops near the front line defending the eastern city of Pokrovsk, which Russia has been attempting to capture for months.

5. Zelensky shared on social media that he had received a report on the defence efforts in the Pokrovsk area, the current operational situation, and the progress of ongoing missions. He also posted a video showing him in a military command post and walking through underground tunnels.

6. Moscow is hoping to make "some progress" in talks set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to a Russian negotiator speaking to state media, just 48 hours before the United States engages with delegations from both Ukraine and Russia in an effort to end the three-year conflict, as reported by AFP.

7. US negotiators plan to meet separately with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia, with US envoy Keith Kellogg describing the discussions as "shuttle diplomacy" taking place between hotel rooms. Despite the flurry of diplomacy and push from US President Donald Trump, a breakthrough has so far proved elusive.

8. “We hope to achieve at least some progress,” Russian senator Grigory Karasin, who will lead the Russian delegation, told the Zvezda TV channel, without specifying on what issue.

9. He said he and fellow negotiator, FSB advisor Sergey Beseda would take a "combative and constructive" mood into the talks.

10. A senior Ukrainian official told AFP a day earlier that Kyiv hopes to secure agreement “at least” on a partial ceasefire covering attacks on energy, infrastructure and at sea. Kyiv is sending its defence minister to the negotiations.