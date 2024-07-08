Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  'Solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be...': India bats for 'dialogue' as PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin

'Solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be...': India bats for 'dialogue' as PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin

Livemint

India supports dialogue and diplomacy for Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution, as PM Modi heads to Moscow.

'Solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be...': India bats for 'dialogue' as PM Modi meets Vladimir Putin

India batted for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ between Ukraine and Russia on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed towards Moscow.

“The solution to the Russia - Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the battleground. It is also the view of the global south and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," news agency ANI quoted Indian government sources as saying.

According to an update shared by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Modi and Putin will start talking around noon on Tuesday. The two leaders are however not expected to make any statements to the press after their meeting.

"Around noon, Putin and Modi will start talking. We expect that there will be a private conversation, as well as Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast," the state-owned TASS news agency quoted Dmitry Peskov as saying.

