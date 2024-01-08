Entire Ukraine under air raid alert as Russia launches 'heavy wave' of missiles | 5 points
Russia-Ukraine war: A total of 59 projectiles were fired at Ukraine, including drones and missiles, the air force said. The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 18 of the 51 cruise missiles, reports claimed.
Russia launched a "heavy wave" of missiles, putting "all of Ukraine under air raid alert for more than three hours on Monday", The Independent reported. Ukrainian authorities said at least four civilians were killed and at least 30 were injured as Russia sent dozens of missiles across Ukraine early Monday.