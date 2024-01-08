Russia launched a "heavy wave" of missiles, putting "all of Ukraine under air raid alert for more than three hours on Monday", The Independent reported. Ukrainian authorities said at least four civilians were killed and at least 30 were injured as Russia sent dozens of missiles across Ukraine early Monday.

Here's a latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war:

1. Russia said on Monday it hit military-industrial targets in Ukraine from sea and air. "This morning, a multiple attack was carried out with high-precision, long-range, sea and air-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, on facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the defence ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying.

2. A total of 59 projectiles were fired at Ukraine, including drones and missiles, the air force said, adding that Moscow had targeted civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 18 of the 51 cruise missiles and all the drones, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

ALSO READ: Did Ukraine Miss an Early Chance to Negotiate Peace

3. The strikes came amid a cold snap sweeping Ukraine, with Vilkul also reporting that 15,000 residents were without power and that local trams and trolleybuses were not running.

4. While it launched "several waves" of missiles targetting Ukraine, Russia said Monday it had moved some 300 people from the border city of Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling. According to AFP, this was the biggest evacuation from a major Russian city since the conflict began. Belgorod lies less than 20 miles (32 kilometres) from the Ukrainian border.

ALSO READ: Explained: Blood and billions, the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

5. According to the Associated Press, western officials and analysts had earlier warned that Russia was stockpiling its cruise missiles in preparation for a strategy of winter bombardment, as bad weather keeps the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line largely static after 22 months of war.

Unlike last winter, when the Kremlin's forces targeted Ukraine's power grid, Russia is now aiming at Kyiv's defense industry, analysts were as saying. But the almost daily barrages have repeatedly hit civilian areas.

Russian had launched a "special military operation" against Europe's second largest country Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, millions have been killed and displaced in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!