This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Russia Ukraine war: India acts to seize gap in wheat export market
Russia Ukraine war: India acts to seize gap in wheat export market
2 min read.05:41 AM ISTReuters
Russia Ukraine war: India, the world's biggest wheat producer after China, has been pursuing deals to export wheat and take advantage of surplus stocks at home and a sharp rise in global prices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia-Ukraine war: India is rolling out ambitious measures over the coming weeks to try to establish the country a dominant exporter of high-quality wheat as importers scramble for supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government sources said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia-Ukraine war: India is rolling out ambitious measures over the coming weeks to try to establish the country a dominant exporter of high-quality wheat as importers scramble for supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government sources said.
The measures, which should be implemented over the course of around two weeks, include ensuring government-approved laboratories test the quality of wheat for export, making extra rail wagons available for transport and working with port authorities to give priority to wheat exports.
The measures, which should be implemented over the course of around two weeks, include ensuring government-approved laboratories test the quality of wheat for export, making extra rail wagons available for transport and working with port authorities to give priority to wheat exports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is keen to help farmers and traders export higher-quality grain to show global buyers that India can provide a steady supply of high-protein wheat, the sources said, asking not to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is keen to help farmers and traders export higher-quality grain to show global buyers that India can provide a steady supply of high-protein wheat, the sources said, asking not to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi's administration has recruited 213 government-approved laboratories to test the quality of wheat for export and has also asked the state-run Bureau of Indian Standards to monitor quality, the sources said.
Modi's administration has recruited 213 government-approved laboratories to test the quality of wheat for export and has also asked the state-run Bureau of Indian Standards to monitor quality, the sources said.
They said extra warehousing capacity was being created near ports to ensure faster turnaround times for railway wagons that transport grain from major wheat-producing states.
They said extra warehousing capacity was being created near ports to ensure faster turnaround times for railway wagons that transport grain from major wheat-producing states.
India exports wheat primarily through two ports on the west coast, but the country will soon be able to use other ports, especially in the east to handle wheat cargoes, the sources said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India exports wheat primarily through two ports on the west coast, but the country will soon be able to use other ports, especially in the east to handle wheat cargoes, the sources said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to raising farmers' incomes, higher exports from India would reduce the amount the government spends on domestic wheat, which it buys to support local growers.
In addition to raising farmers' incomes, higher exports from India would reduce the amount the government spends on domestic wheat, which it buys to support local growers.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!