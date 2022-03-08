Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine live: No decision about ban on importing oil from Russia, says US

Ksenia Pavliuk (R) and a volunteer unload a train bringing international aid to Kyiv's central railway station on March 3, 2022.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:12 AM IST Agencies

  • Ukraine has suffered about $10 billion in damage to infrastructure since Russia invaded the country, Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov said on Monday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its 13th day today. On Monday, Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine

08 Mar 2022, 07:51 AM IST India reiterates urgent demand for safe passage for all civilians, including Indians

Despite our urgings to both sides, safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialize: India’s UN Ambassador tells UNSC

08 Mar 2022, 07:12 AM IST Flight carrying 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

A special flight, carrying 200 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, lands in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.

08 Mar 2022, 07:09 AM IST Indians stock up cooking oil fearing shortages

Indians are stocking up vegetable oil and fuel, fearing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may cause an edible oil shortage, while a rally in global crude oil prices may lead New Delhi to aggressively raise fuel prices as elections conclude in key states. Read more

08 Mar 2022, 07:02 AM IST Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

