Russia-Ukraine war: Putin dismisses Zelensky's offer to meet, calls his letter ‘boorish’ after May 22 drone attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday turned down a proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a face-to-face meeting aimed at discussing the conflict that has continued for more than four years, saying such a meeting would serve no purpose.

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The proposal was outlined in a letter sent by Zelensky on Thursday, the first publicly known direct communication from the Ukrainian leader to Putin since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in 2022. In the message, Zelensky slammed Putin’s lengthy tenure in power and also included remarks targeting the Russian leader’s age.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin described Zelensky's public letter proposing a direct meeting as “boorish.”

“Is it a way to create conditions for personal meetings and talks, or create an environment which makes any personal meetings impossible?” Putin said during a question-and-answer session at the forum. “I think it’s the second," he stated, according to AP.

Putin further stated that an unnamed Russian businessman traveled to Kyiv last month and met Zelenskyy to convey the proposal for a face-to-face meeting.

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‘No point’ in holding talks Despite that outreach, Putin said he sees “no point” in holding such talks, citing a May 22 drone strike on a college dormitory in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region. Moscow has claimed the attack killed 21 people and injured dozens more.

Also Read | IAEA concerned after Russia claims Ukraine attacked nuclear plant

As per AP, responding to remarks by about his age and lengthy time in office, Putin noted that several world leaders are older than him and stressed that “the main thing isn’t age; the main thing is the ability to work.”

Putin also took a swipe at Zelensky over his contentious meeting in the Oval Office in 2025. He expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for “educating” Zelensky “before the eyes of the whole world” and for teaching him what Putin described as an appropriate dress code.

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“There is still a lot to be done,” he stated.

Zelensky recognised that US priorities have shifted, saying Ukraine cannot afford to wait for the administration of Trump to refocus on ending the war while Washington remains heavily engaged with the conflict involving Iran.

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, Trump mentioned it “would be great” if Putin and Zelensky were to meet directly.

Also Read | Europe is starting to think Putin will expand the war beyond Ukraine

Putin has previously invited Zelensky to Moscow for talks, an offer the Ukrainian leader firmly declined. Last month, Putin said he would not rule out a meeting in a third country, but only after both sides have a final agreement ready to be signed.

Putin, once again, on Thursday dismissed Zelensky’s call for an immediate ceasefire, maintaining that Russia is seeking a broader and lasting settlement rather than a short-term pause in hostilities.

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Meanwhile, Putin, in a speech at the forum earlier on Friday, said emerging and developing countries are playing a growing role in the global economy, while the economic share of Western nations has declined.

He said Western countries were weakening the global economy and financial system through unilateral sanctions. He added that by freezing Russian assets abroad, these nations had damaged confidence in their own currencies.

“The sanctions and blocking of Russia’s sovereign reserves have irreversibly impacted the standing of international currencies, the dollar and the euro. Just like Russia, any other country could lose access to their legitimate assets in dollars or euros, as well as Western financial and payment systems," he stated.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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