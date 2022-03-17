Putin vows to 'cleanse' Russia of 'scum', 'traitors'. Watch chilling video

Putin vows to 'cleanse' Russia of 'scum', 'traitors'. Watch chilling video2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
Vladimir Putin warned he would cleanse Russia of the “scum and traitors” he accuses of working covertly for the U.S. and its allies
Russian President, in a chilling video, has issued a strong warning against "scum" and "traitors" who he said are conspiring with the US and its allies against Russia. The sulking Russian President, who's reportedly frustrated over the fact that Russian forces are not able to make big headway in the capital city of Kyiv, has vowed to cleanse such people from Russian land.
Putin was lashing out at domestic critics in a televised video. He said Western countries are trying to destroy Russia, which is facing one of the toughest sanctions against any country in the world that has sunken its economy.
Here's a video put out by WSJ reporter in Moscow, Matthew Luxmoore, on Twitter.
“Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin said.
He went further: “I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge."
Also read: The aggression of Russia’s Putin and our risk of a third world war
Putin's remarks came two days after a producer at Channel One, Russia's state-run media channel, interrupted the news abruptly to lodge a protest against the war in Ukraine. "They are lying to you," read the sign the protesting woman, Marina Ovsyannikova, held when she stood behind the news anchor.
Russia has repeatedly said it's an ongoing war with Russia is not aggression but a "special military operation" to protect breakaway Ukrainian regions. Putin has said the Ukrainian government is being run by neo-nazi thugs and drug addicts who want to destroy Russia.
Despite all these claims, Russian forces have attacked residential buildings and cities, causing a huge number of civilian casualties in Ukraine and forcing over 1.5 million to flee the country.
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal':-
President Joe Biden called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" over his bloody invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. "I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
With Bloomberg and AFP inputs
