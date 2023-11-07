Russia Ukraine war: Russian lawmaker proposes creation of 'Ministry of Happiness' to deal with stress
During a speech at the recent Znanie (Knowledge) education expo in Moscow, Valentina Matviyenko said that she came up with the idea in 2019 while on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 20th month, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council proposed the creation of a Ministry of Happiness in the country, reported Hindustan Times on 7 November.
