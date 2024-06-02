Volodymyr Zelensky urges defense officials to attend peace summit on ending Russia's war on Ukraine
Ukrainian President urges defence officials at a security conference to attend peace summit, expressing disappointment in unconfirmed leaders. Emphasizes the need for global involvement in ending the war with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a group of top defence officials at Asia's premier security conference on Sunday to attend an upcoming peace summit, saying Ukraine was ready to hear “various proposals and thoughts" on ending the war with Russia.